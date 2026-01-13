HAYULIANG, 12 Jan: Following the successful technology trial on oyster mushroom cultivation using large cardamom residues, the Anjaw KVKorganised a training-cum-demonstration programme on Monday at Hayuliang village to promote wider adoption of the technology among farmers.

Cultivation of oyster mushroom using locally available large cardamom waste as substrate was demonstrated during the programme.

During the session, Dr S Peter Singh presented the results of the technology trial, which showed vigorous mushroom growth and multiple harvests from a single cultivation bag, highlighting the practicality and economic potential of the method.

Interactions with farmers revealed that large cardamom residues are usually burnt or left unused, and the participants expressed satisfaction over learning about their productive utilisation through mushroom cultivation.

KVK officials emphasised that recycling cardamom waste for mushroom production reduces cultivation costs while promoting eco-friendly residue management. The technology was identified as especially suitable for small and marginal farmers, women, and rural youths due to its low investment requirement, minimal space needs, and quick returns.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation, with farmers showing strong interest in adopting oyster mushroom cultivation at household and commercial levels.