LEKHI VILLAGE, 12 Jan: Mahindra & Mahindra has officially launched the all-new XUV 7XO at Iconic Automobiles, here in Arunachal Pradesh. The vehicle was unveiled on Monday by Manoj Patir, chief manager, State Bank of India, and Anand Sagar, chief manager, Bank of Baroda, in the presence of banks and dealership officials.

Designed for modern urban customers, the XUV 7XO combines bold styling, advanced technology, and strong performance.

The XUV 7XO features a striking exterior design with signature LED lighting, a premium interior equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system of coast to coast triple screen of 31.24 cm and a fully digital instrument cluster, along with smart connectivity features.

Engineered for Indian road conditions, the SUV promises a comfortable, confident, and refined driving experience.

Safety remains a key focus, with features such as multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and advanced driver assistance systems offered across variants.

With the launch of the XUV 7XO, Mahindra sets a new benchmark in the SUV category, delivering a compelling mix of style, safety, and innovation.

XUV 7XO test drive has already started from 8 January and bookings will start from 14 January at Mahindra dealerships.