KHONSA, 12 Jan: The Tirap Art and Literature Exhibition 2026, held here from 9 to 11 January, was a grand celebration of art, literature, and culture.

Organised by the Tirap Institute of Research, Art, Literature, and Philosophy (TIRAP), the three-day extravaganza showcased a diverse range of creative activities, including fine arts, photography, book exhibitions, poetry readings, storytelling sessions, panel discussions, and captivating folk and contemporary musical performances.

The vibrant platform fostered artistic expression and cultural exchange, drawing enthusiastic participation of artists, writers, students, and the general public. The event’s success reflects a growing appreciation for art and literature in the region, promoting local talent, preserving cultural narratives, and encouraging creative dialogue within the community.

Founded by Wanggo Socia, a passionate activist and talented young author from Khonsa village, the TIRAP aims to create opportunities for artists and literary voices while contributing to Tirap’s cultural development. The exhibition marked a significant milestone in the institute’s journey, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing art, literature, and cultural thought.

The organisers extended gratitude to all participants, contributors, and attendees who made this event a memorable success. (DIPRO)