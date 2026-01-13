KHONSA, 12 Jan: Security forces apprehended two active overground workers (OGWs) belonging to the NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi) faction from Tirap district on 10 January, according to an Assam Rifles release.

Acting on intelligence inputs regarding rampant extortion activities in the general area of the Khonsa market, the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles launched a swift and well-coordinated operation along with Arunachal Pradesh Police. During the operation, one OGW, identified as Khechan Khetey (30) of Paniduria village in Tirap district, was apprehended while he was collecting extortion money from a local shopkeeper, the release said.

Later, based on information provided by the apprehended OWG, the second OWG, identified as Danwang Maphouk, a resident of Lazu village in Tirap district, was apprehended while he was extorting money from a local shopkeeper in Deomali.

Extortion notes and extortion money amounting to Rs 3,93,140, along with mobile phones, SIM cards, etc, were recovered from them.

Both apprehended OGWs, along with the recovered items, have been handed over to the police station here for further investigation and legal proceedings.