ROING, 12 Jan: The maiden Prime Minister’s National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS) awareness workshop-cum-mobilisation drive was conducted at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday.

Addressing the workshop, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Deputy Director (DSDE) Gyati Kacho urged the trainees of ITI Roing and the unemployed youths attending the workshop to avail of the benefits of NAPS and SAPS provided by the central and state governments to enhance their skills and be employable in the market.

“In the face of less availability of industries and employment opportunities within the state, our unemployed youths need to venture out of their comfort zones to upscale their skills by joining apprenticeship and on the-job training at reputed private companies outside the state to augment their skills and be employable,” he said.

Explaining the benefits of NAPS/SAPS to aspiring trainees, the DSDE deputy director also informed that the Centre and state governments “are making concerted efforts in the envisioned Viksit Bharat and Viksit Arunachal Pradesh through empowerment, skilling, and self-reliance of youths through NAPS/SAPS and other similar schemes like Skill India competition and Honda India-Visan Foundation-sponsored training programme on hospitality sector devised for employment of youths.”

Reiterating that youths are the backbone of the society, Textiles & Handicrafts Deputy Director Aparang Pertin highlighted consistency and expertise in the chosen field as the mantras to be a successful and useful person in the society.

DSDE senior consultant Angshu Yadav delivered a presentation on the ongoing flagship schemes and initiatives of the Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Department, including the NAPS/SAPS schemes, the Chief Minister’s Soft Loan Scheme for ITI graduates, foreign language training programme, and overseas placement.

Empanelled third-party aggregators highlighted the job roles, vacancies and the training locations available for aspiring trainees. Dedicated stalls were set up at the venue where on-the-spot counselling and registration was also provided during the workshop.

Lower Dibang Valley District Skill Committee Member Secretary, ITI Principal RC Dutta, and group instructor Marpu Riba also spoke.

Along with the trainees of ITI Roing and several unemployed youths from the district, DSC members were also present during the workshop.

The awareness workshop was organised by the Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Department in collaboration with the district skill committees. (DIPRO)