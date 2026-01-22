[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 21 Jan: Everester Nima Lama motivated the students of Modern School on Wednesday, at Bomdila in West Kameng district.

Addressing the students, Lama said, “Physical exercise is one of the most important aspects of our lives. When you are physically fit, you can enjoy your studies, improve your memory, and devote yourselves fully to learning.”

He further added that adventure sports have now been included as part of the academic curriculum in higher education, offering students opportunities to build a career driven by their interests and enthusiasm. “Adventure sports today provide not only excitement but also a promising professional pathway,” Lama said.

Elaborating on various adventure sports, he pointed out that the state holds immense yet largely unexplored potential in this sector. “A professional adventure sportsperson has ample opportunities to earn name and fame, while also generating employment for oneself and others,” he remarked.

Lama implored the students to remain focused on their studies and pursue their goals in life with determination from an early age. He also strongly advised them to stay away from drugs and alcohol, cautioning that such habits promise no reward but ruin lives.