SEPPA, 21 Jan: East Kameng deputy commissioner Yashaswani B on Wednesday visited the team-3 engaged for re-assessment/re-verification of package-5 of the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway land compensation to extend administrative support and boost their morale.

The deputy commissioner undertook a challenging 5-km trek from early morning to reach the camp, which has been set up deep inside difficult and inhospitable terrain.

The re-assessment/re-verification process is being conducted by three teams.

All teams commenced their initial re-verification process on 14 January.

The teams are working under extremely challenging conditions, battling harsh weather, high-altitude terrain, and dense jungle. (DIPRO)