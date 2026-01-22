HAWAI, 21 Jan: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Anjaw recently conducted a two-day training programme on installation and maintenance of drip irrigation systems in Mushai village in the Kibithoo circle.

This initiative aimed to enhance water-use efficiency and boost crop productivity in agricultural sector in the region.

The training provided participants with practical skills to identify various drip system components, design effective layouts, assemble head units, install pipes and laterals, and perform field testing.

Ugarsain Sangwan, a specialist in soil and water conservation, delivered a hands-on demonstration covering essential maintenance tasks such as filter cleaning, flushing of laterals and sub-mains, monitoring emitter performance, repairing leaks, and troubleshooting pressure or clogging problems. These activities are crucial to ensuring the long-term reliability and efficiency of drip irrigation systems.

KVK Head Dr. Debasis Sasmal said that the training aligns with the goal of PM DDKY to develop skilled manpower in rural areas by offering technical education that addresses local agricultural needs.

In Anjaw, where farming is a key livelihood, promoting drip irrigation is expected to reduce reliance on unpredictable monsoon rains and support the cultivation of high-value crops.

Subject matter specialist in horticulture Satveer Yadav spoke on scientific cultivation of kiwi and its potential as a high-value horticultural product.