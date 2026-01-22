BOLENG, 21 Jan: An anti-drug awareness programme was organized in collaboration with Koje Janggo Cluster Level Federation and Block Mission Management Unit at the DMMU conference hall here in Siang district on Wednesday.

The programme titled “Drugs choro, nuksaan se bacho” brought together local community members and youth for an interactive session on key areas, including anti-drug awareness, youth empowerment and prosperity, water conservation and sustainable development.

Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) spokesperson Jacob Paron emphasized the importance of building a drug-free society through awareness, community support and positive engagement for young people. He also spoke about the need to balance growth with environmental responsibility, underlining the relevance of conserving natural resources for future generations.

The availability of potential resources in the area and ways to explore and harness them for sustainable development, along with the active involvement of local youth, were also discussed during the programme.

As part of the initiative, FAQ booklets on the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project were also circulated during the event to enhance awareness about key aspects related to the hydropower project.

Speaking about the initiative, the Cluster Level Federation president said, “This campaign is an important step in protecting our youth and strengthening our community. When families, local groups and institutions come together with the right awareness, we can prevent the harm caused by drugs and guide young people towards a better future.” (DIPRO)