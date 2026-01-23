During a recent interaction, Governor KT Parnaik advised Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) trainee officers to adopt a citizen-centric approach rooted in the spirit of service, placing compassion, dignity, and the needs of the common people at the heart of governance. He urged them to align every action with the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision by ensuring inclusive, equitable, and sustainable development.

The governor also advised the officers to leverage technology to improve efficiency, monitoring, and transparency, while anchoring decisions in empathy, ethics, and human judgement. During the interaction, he shared his concerns on key issues such as land management, public transport, and waste disposal.

A total of 47 APCS officers of the 2025 batch attended the interaction, during which the governor shared both his expectations and concerns. Such interactions are necessary, as these officers will go on to serve the state and become vital to the success or failure of government policies and programmes.

These officers, some of the finest minds in the state, form the backbone of the bureaucracy. They serve in the remotest corners of Arunachal Pradesh as the first point of contact between the administration and the people. Many will go on to serve with pride and responsibility, becoming valuable assets to the administration, while some may fail in their duties and undermine public trust.

Time will tell who chooses which path, but there remains hope that most of these officers will rise to the occasion and become assets rather than liabilities for the state.