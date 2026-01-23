NEW DELHI, 22 Jan: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday launched the Election Commission of India Network (ECINet) – its one-stop digital platform for all election-related information and services – at the India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM), 2026.

The three-day conference is being held at Bharat Mandapam here.

The ECINet was envisaged by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners (ECs) Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, and its development was announced in May 2025.

Speaking at the launch, the CEC said that the ECINethas been developed in strict accordance with the law and is available in 22 scheduled languages and English. He offered the EMBs of the world the opportunity to collaborate with India on the development of similar digital platforms for their countries, in accordance with their own laws, and in their respective languages.

EC Dr Sandhu said that ECINet is a great tool to enhance trust in EMB as it brings in greater transparency and helps monitor all functions and provides for quick decision-making and information dissemination.

EC Dr Joshi said that the conference would give EMBs an opportunity to learn and draw from global practices on the adoption of technology and digital innovations.

During her presentation, Information Technology Director General Dr Seema Khanna said that cybersecurity is one of the key pillars of the ECINet. She said that tech is no longer a support function but a strategic enabler. She added that the ECINet enhances transparency, efficiency, credibility, and public trust in elections.

The ECINet is the world’s largest electoral service platform, bringing all electoral services of the world’s largest democracy together in one seamless experience by integrating 40+ apps and portals of the Election Commission of India.

The platform has been developed in full compliance with the Constitution of India, the Representation of the People Acts, 1950 and 1951, Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

The ECINet connects citizens, candidates, political parties and election officials, and brings key services like voter registration, electoral roll search, ‘track your application’, ‘know your candidate’, connect with election officials, book-a-call with BLO, e-EPIC download, polling trends, grievance redressal, among others, onto one secure platform.

The beta version was successfully piloted during the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections and the special intensive revision (SIR), enabling the Election Commission to deliver enhanced citizen-centric electoral services and make available all election-related information at the click of a button.

Ahead of the launch, suggestions were sought from citizens before giving final shape to the platform.

Since the beta release, the ECINet has processed over 10 crore registration forms till date – an average of 2.7 lakh forms per day. More than 11 lakh booth level officers are registered on the platform. Over 150 crore documents have been digitised through this platform during SIR till date. The ECINet also provides a seamless mechanism for monitoring of ground level functionaries.