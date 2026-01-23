TAWANG, 22 Jan: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo on Thursday encouraged SHGs to maintain high standards of quality and service.

The DC said this after inaugurating a NABARD-funded rural mart along with a Mother’s Kitchen at the walk-through market near the parade ground here. The rural mart was set up under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises.

The programme was organised by the block mission management unit (BMMU), Tawang, and witnessed participation from nine Mother’s Kitchens out of the 18 registered units in the district.

The newly inaugurated rural mart, run through the collective efforts of women self-help groups (SHGs) of Tawang, showcased and sold a wide range of locally produced herbs, traditional snacks, pickles, and other indigenous products, reflecting the rich culinary and cultural heritage of the region.

The event was attended by Tawang ADC Rinchin Leta, Assistant Commissioners Sangey Wangmu Mosobi and Tsering Choden, DAO Pema Dechen, and DHO Koncho Gyatso, along with heads of offices of the district.

During the programme, the participating Mother’s Kitchens displayed a variety of delicious traditional cuisines and local brewery, drawing appreciation from officials and visitors alike.

BMMU Block Mission Manager Dr Tsewang Dorjee informed that Mother’s Kitchen is a flagship initiative of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), aimed at promoting and institutionalising catering units managed by women SHGs.

The initiative focuses on providing safe, hygienic, and nutritious food, while also creating a sustainable income generation model for rural women.

He added that the ArSRLM provides capacity building, continuous handholding support, and financial assistance of Rs 30,000 as seed capital to each Mother’s Kitchen to help formalise their operations.

Addressing the gathering, the DC lauded the ArSRLM for the innovative initiative, and commended the Mother’s Kitchen participants for presenting local cuisines in an attractive and appealing manner.

She encouraged the SHGs to maintain high standards of quality and service, stating that “future orders will depend on consistency and food quality.” She also urged them to experiment with new dishes to broaden their offerings.

The DC appealed to government officials, institutions, and the general public to avail of the catering services of Mother’s Kitchens for both official and private functions. She further directed the BMMU to conceptualise similar innovative initiatives to promote local arts, crafts, and entrepreneurship, thereby involving more local youths and women in livelihood activities. (DIPRO)