DIMAPUR, 22 Jan: Union minister BL Verma on Wednesday said the Centre remains steadfast in its commitment to the prosperity and holistic development of the Northeast and its people, asserting that the region has witnessed a visible transformation over the past decade.

The minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution and social justice and empowerment, who is on a two-day visit to Nagaland, inspected several centrally sponsored projects in Chumoukedima district, including fair price shops, anganwadi centres and the Centre for Disease Control and Cancer Treatment at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR).

Addressing reporters after a review meeting on central projects, Verma said the transformation of Nagaland since 2014 is “self-evident,” particularly in infrastructure development.

He said the central government has constructed a significantly higher number of rural roads and national highways over the past decade, and that similar momentum is visible across the Northeast.

“The transformation of this region under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is truly significant. The Northeast is positioned as the gateway to India’s national development,” Verma said.

Highlighting welfare measures, the minister said more than 14 lakh beneficiaries in Nagaland receive free ration every month under schemes including Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. He said around 11,000 metric tonnes of rice are allocated to the state monthly.

Under the ministry of social justice and empowerment, Verma said Rs 44 crore has been spent across the Northeast to organise 326 camps for persons with disabilities (PwDs), benefitting over 50,000 individuals. In Nagaland alone, 31 such camps have been organised so far, benefitting 935 people.

He said the government has issued more than 3.28 lakh unique disability identity (UDID) cards across the Northeast, including 3,884 in Nagaland. An amount exceeding Rs 52 lakh has been spent in the state to provide aids and assistive devices such as motorised tricycles, walking sticks and hearing aids.

Under the Assistance to Disabled Persons (ADIP) scheme, Verma said 10 PM Divyansh Kendras have been set up in the Northeast, including one in Dimapur. These centres allow beneficiaries to receive check-ups and assistance without waiting for special camps.

The minister said also that scholarships worth Rs 5 crore have been provided to divyang students in the Northeast, benefitting 1,383 people. In Nagaland, Rs 2.60 lakh has been released for 40 students. Additionally, skill development initiatives and grants amounting to Rs 1.15 crore have benefitted 192 individuals in the state.

Replying to a query on the alleged deduction of one kilogram of rice from beneficiaries, Verma said there should be no deduction under any circumstances.

“We will not tolerate any form of corruption. Strict action will be taken against any ration dealer found making such cuts,” he asserted. (PTI)