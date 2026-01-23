NAMPONG, 22 Jan: The much-anticipated Namsai-Pangsau PowerDrive 2026, themed ‘Daring to push boundaries, celebrating boundaries’, was flagged off on Thursday from Hell Gate here in Changlang district, and witnessed enthusiastic participation of motorsport athletes from across the country.

A total of 35 participants, including 22 superbike riders and 13 high-performance car participants from various parts of India, took part in the opening day, creating a thrilling spectacle for motorsport enthusiasts and local spectators alike.

The event was flagged off by Assam Rifles Director General Lt General Vikas Lakera, who highlighted the deeper significance of such initiatives.

“Events like this make places relevant. They connect people and build a sense of unity and shared spirit. While it may appear to be a sporting event, it goes much deeper than that. Roads and motors connect nations like arteries, keeping the country united,” he said, expressing happiness over the growing scale of motorsport events in Arunachal Pradesh.

The competitive action began with an 11.2-km hill climb stage from Hell Gate to Pangsau Pass at the Indo-Myanmar border.

Hamza Murtaza delivered a commanding performance, clocking a blistering 9 minutes 57 seconds to take an early lead.

A local rider, Dr Gomi Basar, followed closely, finishing in 10 minutes 4 seconds, while Mohit Sachdeva completed the stage in 10 minutes 35 seconds, finishing the race at the Pangsau Pass top of the Myanmar border.

Thousands of spectators lined the route leading to Pangsau Pass, cheering the participants and bringing day one to an electrifying conclusion.

Among the senior participants, Dr Basar from Itanagar, who is the chief patron of the Arunachal Superbikes Club, shared his excitement ahead of the race, remarking that “the heart is already pumping” for the PowerDrive challenge.

The event will continue on Friday in Namsai town, where competitors will face off in a 1-kilometre tarmac autocross stage set in the heart of the town, promising another day of high-octane action and public engagement.