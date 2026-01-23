CHIMPU, 22 Jan: The Indian Dental Association’sArunachal Pradesh state branch (IDA-AP) conducted an oral and dental health awareness camp at the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired (DPMSHVI) here on Thursday.

Overall 67 students and staff were given free counselling, treatment and oral hygiene kits. The importance of oral care was highlighted, and brushing techniques were demonstrated during the camp.

The resource persons of the camp were IDA-AP honorary secretary Dr Mitinam Pertin and senior dental surgeons Dr Rajshree Sumnyan, Dr Nyakde Rigia, Dr Opok Pertin, Dr Lala Wage, Dr Yamoli Taggu, and several junior doctors.