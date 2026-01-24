MIAO, 23 Jan: A legal aid clinic was inaugurated at the Miao branch office of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) in Changlang district on Friday.

After the inauguration of the clinic, a legal awareness programme was held at the conference hall of the ADC office, during which Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Member Secretary Yomge Ado highlighted the importance of legal aid clinics, the crucial role played by paralegal volunteers, and the functions of the state legal services authority in ensuring justice for all sections of society.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of members of the public, reflecting strong community interest in legal awareness and access to justice.

In his address, Miao ADC RD Thungon expressed gratitude to the APSLSA for initiating the programme, and commended the APWWS branch. He also thanked the gaon bura, gaon buri, and the general public for their massive turnout and active participation.

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling delivered an insightful session on marriage registration, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

Other resource persons were advocates Terji Gamlin and Apsara Singpho.

APWWS Miao branch president Nitu Singphoacknowledged the APSLSA, the resource persons, dignitaries, and participants for making the programme a success.

Miao EAC Nawang Thutan and APWWS adviser Pinna Muklom Kitnal Singpho also attended the programme.