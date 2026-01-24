ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik on Friday advised Director General of Police (DGP) Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal to take firm, decisive, and time-bound action against illegal immigration, emphasising its implications on social harmony and internal security.

During a meeting with the DGP at the Lok Bhavan here, the governor also stressed the need for focused and sustained efforts to curb the growing menace of drugs, particularly to safeguard the youths from substance abuse. He further called for instilling a sense of confidence among the people of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts through visible policing, effective intelligence gathering, and close coordination with local communities.

Emphasising the role of the police as the first point of contact for citizens, the governor stressed on strict discipline, proactive leadership, and the highest standards of professionalism in the force. He called for “people-friendly policing that is responsive, compassionate, and fair,” while also underscoring the need to prioritise the welfare, morale, and working conditions of police personnel.

Parnaik further advised the DGP to ensure optimum and judicious utilisation of manpower and resources to maintain law and order effectively and efficiently. He also recommended extensive use of modern technology by the state police, including digital surveillance, data-driven policing, and smart crime analysis tools, to enhance efficiency and move towards a crime-free Arunachal Pradesh.

The DGP briefed the governor on his immediate priorities and strategic roadmap aimed at strengthening peace, public safety, and overall law and order across the state. He assured the governor that he would striveto build a crime-free state and a people-friendly, professional police force committed to serving and protecting every citizen with integrity and empathy.(Lok Bhavan)