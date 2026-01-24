PASIGHAT, 23 Jan: In observance of the National Girl Child Day, the East Siang district police haveundertaken an initiative to promote leadership and empowerment of the girl child.

As part of the programme, Yapi Pujan, a Class 9 student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Saw Mill, Pasighat, has been designated as officer-in-charge (OC) of the women police station (WPS) here for one day, on 24 January.

The initiative is purely symbolic and aims to provide educational exposure and motivation by familiarising the student with the functioning of the women police station under the guidance of the regular OC.

The WPS OC will ensure proper orientation and safety during the programme, informed the police. (DIPRO)