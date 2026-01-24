ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: The transport department has urged the operators of all the fuel stations in the state to establish functional ‘pollution under control'(PUC) centres at their fuel station premises.

The instruction was issued as per the advisory of the union ministry of road transport and highways, and in compliance with the Supreme Court’s order in WP (C) No 13029 of 1985, dated 10.08.2017, said the transport department.

“All fuel stations must set up PUC testing facilities that comply with the prescribed guidelines and standards and terms and conditions for performing pollution checks of vehicles,” the department said,and added that “the operators must obtain necessary approval through the portal https://puc.parivahan.gov.in/puc/view/RegisterUser.xhtml for setting up and operating PUC centres.”

The department further said that the approval process must be completed within a period of three months from the date of issuance of the notice, and that non-compliance with the directives may attract regulatory action as per the prevailing laws and court directives.

For detailed guidelines and application procedures, the fuel station operators have been advised to contact the respective DTOs in the districts, the department said.