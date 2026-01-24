TEZU, 23 Jan: Officials of the legal metrology and consumer affairs department here in Lohit district conducted a surprise inspection of the market in Manyuliang on Friday to ensure compliance with the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

During the inspection, two cases were booked under Section 24 of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 against trading units found using unverified weighing instruments for commercial transactions.

The erring trading units were instructed to immediately stop using the unverified weighing instruments, and were directed to get their weights and measures reverified before the due date, as mandated under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

The inspection team emphasised that the department would continue conducting surprise checking in the markets across the district to safeguard consumer interests and ensure transparency in trade. Traders were also sensitised to the importance of using verified and stamped weights and measures to avoid legal action.

The inspection was carried out under the supervision of Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs Assistant Controller CS Singpho.

Meanwhile, the department urged consumers to remain vigilant and report any discrepancies in weights and measures to the authority concerned. (DIPRO)