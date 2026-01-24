PASIGHAT, 23 Jan: The Indian Army’s Spear Corps observed Parakram Diwas at the Sigar military station here in East Siang on Friday, commemorating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and honouring his indomitable spirit, visionary leadership and monumental contribution to India’s freedom struggle.

As part of the event, teachers and students from Pasighat-based Rashtriya Raksha University and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya forged a meaningful connect with Army personnel, gaining firsthand insights into the functioning, traditions and ethos of the Indian Army.

The students were also immersed in a documentary on the INA and Netaji, a motivational video on the Indian Army, and glimpses of ‘Operation Sindoor’, along with displays of new-generation equipment and capabilities. (DIPRO)