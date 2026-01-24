ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: A ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ quiz competition for Papum Pare district was organised at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 here on 23 January to mark the Parakram Diwas.

The event witnessed the participation of 100 students from different private schools, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), state board and PM SHRI schools of the district.

The competition was conducted in two stages – middle and secondary – and showcased the knowledge, confidence, and competitive spirit of the young participants.

In the secondary stage, Teli Puyu Camdir and Tatung Yani from JNV Gumto secured the first position. The second position was shared by Subham Kumar and Amak Techi, while the third position was bagged by Amesha Cheke, also from JNV Gumto.

In the middle stage, Uday Biswas from PM SHRI KV No 1, Itanagar emerged the winner. Duyu Konchi Benjamine, also from PM SHRI KV No 1, Itanagar, secured the second position. The third position was jointly shared by Adarsh Kumar Tiwari from PM SHRI KV No 1, Itanagar, and Omoti Singkom from PM SHRI KV No 2, Itanagar.