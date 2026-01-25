[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 24 Jan: In a major development, former East Kameng district land revenue and settlement officer (DLRSO) Takam Kechak has been rearrested in connection with the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway land compensation scam.

He was arrested on Friday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from Itanagar. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bail.

Kechak had first been arrested on 17 December last year in connection with the land compensation scam. However, he was granted bail by a special judge in Yupia on 7 January. He was released on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and was required to deposit his passport.

Activists and those affected by the land compensation scam had raised objections to his bail.

As per reports, the ACB rearrested him based on cases lodged against him for alleged corruption in Packages 1, 2, and 3.

In a statement to the media, the ACB, while announcing Kechak’s rearrest, assured of strict action against all those involved in the scam.

“The bank accounts in various banks, suspected to contain proceeds of the scam, are being scrutinised,” the ACB added.

Former East Kameng deputy commissioner Himanshu Gupta, along with DLRSO Kechak, Divisional Forest Officer Abhinav Kumar, District Agriculture Officer M Perme, and District Horticulture Officer CK Tayum, has been suspended for their alleged involvement.

The ACB has also arrested three private individuals – Rajo Gyadi, Khya Byagang, and Yayo Yangfo – in connection with the Lada-Sarli compensation scam.