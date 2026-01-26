EMPONG, 25 Jan: The Namsai tourism department, in collaboration with the district administration, conducted a heritage walk to the Ti Met (holy place) in Empong village to mark the National Tourism Day on 23 January.

The event aimed to promote rural and sustainable tourism while highlighting the cultural and historical significance of the Empong monastery and the village, which is one of the most sought-after rural and spiritual destinations in Namsai district.

The heritage walk allowed the student participants from Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College, CP Namchoom Government Polytechnic College and Arunachal University of Studies to explore and learn about the significance of the place.

Leading the heritage walk, SVO Monalisa Lungkeing guided the participants around the monastery, educating them on the revered and sacred belief of the devotees seeking healing and connection with the divine.

The tour aimed to educate students about the village’s rich cultural and religious heritage and promote sustainable tourism practices. The students explored the site, learning about its rich history and significance.

Resource person Chow Dipankar Chowlu from Namsai Destiny, a travel agency in Namsai, shared his experience in the field of tourism, and encouraged the participants to adopt sustainable practices and support local community.

Chongkham ADC K Tikhak encouraged the students to convert theoretical learning to practical use for self-employment generation and livelihood as tourism would be one of the primary economic contributors in Namsai’s growth trajectory.

District Tourism Officer (i/c) Dr Keshav Sharma said, “These tourism sites will not only promote tourism but also generate self-employment for thousands of people, thereby boosting the local economy.”

TIO Eliza Ruttum reiterated the administration’s commitment to promote Namsai’s tourism potential, and encouraged the participants to be proud guardians of their own places.

The programme was attended also by other officers and officials, the gaon bura, and villagers.

The National Tourism Day was celebrated also in Tuting in Upper Siang district, highlighting the vast tourism potential of the district, on 25 January.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Tuting ADC Pandov Perme said that Upper Siang district with its vast area of 6,188 sq km has all the potential to cater to all forms of tourists. He also said that Tuting, also known as a Pemakod (The Hidden Land), is blessed with many sacred Buddhist pilgrimage spots, such as Titapuri, and Pemashree.

The Siang river also offers an ideal place for adventure activities, like white water rafting, the ADC said.

To mark the celebration, various tourism related activities involving students of GHSS, Tuting were organised.

Earlier, District Tourism Officer Tater Mize highlighted the tourism potential areas in Upper Siang district and advantages of tourism activities for socioeconomic development of the area and people as a whole.

Heads of offices, homestay operators, tour operators, self-help groups, NGOs and schoolchildren attended the celebration. (DIPROs)