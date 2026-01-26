[ Bengia Ajum ]

LIKABALI 25 Jan: A resident of Lower Siang district, Mirjum Karba, has served a contempt notice to senior officials, including the principal secretary of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF&CC), Government of India, and officials of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, including the chief secretary and the principal chief conservator of forests (environment & forests), over the alleged non-compliance with an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), eastern zone bench, regarding the establishment of the Lower Siang district headquarters in Siji.

Through his counsel, Karba stated in the notice that the NGT had issued an interim order clearly directing that a proper notification be issued by the MoEF&CC, and that forest clearance be obtained by the state government before proceeding with any construction in Siji.

He alleged that, despite the NGT’s order dated 3 May, 2023, the authorities are continuing unautho-rised activities for the establishment of the district headquarters in Siji. “The work is being carried out without obtaining all necessary permissions from the departments concerned, resulting in the destruction of forest land and ecological biodiversity of the Kane Wildlife Sanctuary, which lies within the eco-sensitive zone,” Karba alleged.

Earlier, on 3 May, 2023, responding to the application of Karba, the NGT had stayed the e-cabinet resolution of the state government for establishment of the Lower Siang district headquarters in Siji.

The Kane Wildlife Sanctuary is located near Siji. The petitioner further claimed that the establishment of the headquarters in Siji is destroying virgin forests of the sanctuary, including an elephant corridor.

“The ongoing activities are clear evidence of the failure of the authorities to comply with the directions of the NGT and constitute a contemptuous act,” he added.

Karba warned that he would initiate legal action if the authorities fail to comply with the NGT’s order. “I demand immediate and necessary action to stop all work encroaching upon forest land for the establishment of the Lower Siang district headquarters in Siji, as observed in the NGT’s order. Disregard of the directions of the NGT will invite strong legal action,” he warned.

Meanwhile, Itanagar-based Ramle Banggo Welfare Society (RBWS) on Sunday said that a contempt notice was issued to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, represented by the chief secretary, the PCCF, the environment, forest & climate change principal secretary, and the Likabali forest division DFO, in NGT Case No 102/2022/EZ regarding the establishment of the permanent headquarters of Lower Siang district in Siji on 19 January.

The notice was “regarding the violation of NGT order dated 03.05.2023, wherein it was clearly directed to the state government not to start any construction work at the proposed site till the eco sensitive zone is notified by the MoEF&CC and till forest clearance has been granted by the MoEF&CC,” the RBWS stated in a release.

“Further, the petitioner has also challenged the diversion of 19 ha of forest land of Kane Wildlife Sanctuary and its eco sensitive zone for establishment of Lower Siang district headquarters in Siji issued by the deputy inspector general of forest (C) vide F No 3AN C 244/2024/GHY/139-140 at the National Green Tribunal, eastern zone, Kolkata,” it said.

The RBWS said that the people of Nari Koyu have been opposing the establishment of Siji as the permanent headquarters of Lower Siang district and have been demanding Sikirima as the headquarters, “as per the agreement made between the people of Nari Koyu and Likabali.”

Meanwhile, senior members, PRI leaders, and GBs during a meeting conducted by the RBWS recently expressed resentment over the “starting of activities in Siji without respecting the NGT verdict and unilateral decision taken by the representatives of Likabali without consulting the people of Nari Koyu and its elected representatives, thereby undermining the sentiments and emotions of people of Nari Koyu,” it said.

The members unanimously adopted a resolution demanding the stoppage of any activities in Siji till the final verdict of the court is out, and demanded that Sikirama be made the permanent HQ of Lower Siang district, as per the feasibility report submitted by the high-power committee led by the Lower Siang deputy commissioner.