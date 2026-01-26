ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: The 16th National Voters’ Day (NVD) was celebrated across the state on Sunday.

In Tirap district, the day was celebrated at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in Khonsa in Tirap district with DEO (i/c) Tana Bapu administering the voter’s pledge to the students in the presence of GHSS Principal RS Mishra, the vice principal, teachers, and other officers.

Bapu urged the voters to uphold the democratic traditions of the country, and to vote in every election fearlessly and without being influenced by considerations of religion, race, caste, community, language or any inducement.

“The National Voters’ Day, which is celebrated on 25 January, is considered to be one of the best initiatives of the SVEEP,” Bapu said.

He informed that the SVEEP or the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation is a programme launched by the Election Commission of India (ECI). “The main aim and objective of the programme is to inform and educate people about the importance of voting and to motivate voters,” he said.

The NVD was also celebrated in Deomali, Lazu, Dadam-Borduria, Bari-Basip and Soha.

In Lower Subansiri district, the National Voters’ Day was celebrated at the district secretariat in Ziro with the theme ‘My India, my vote: Citizen at the heart of Indian democracy’.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (DEO) Oli Perme distributed electors’ photo identity cards (EPICs) to newly enrolled voters.

Addressing the gathering, she commended the dedicated efforts and sincerity of election officials and booth level officers (BLOs). She stated that, as India is a democratic country, the responsibility of choosing leaders lies with the citizens, and urged voters to exercise their franchise wisely to elect good leaders, “so that there is no regret later.”

Perme emphasised that a healthy electoral roll leads to a healthy election, and called upon the BLOs to carry out their duties with utmost dedication. She also clarified that revision of the electoral roll is not only about inclusion of new voters but equally about correction of names and deletion of duplicate or multiple enrolments.

The voter’s pledge was administered to all present by the DEO, reaffirming commitment towards democratic participation.

Among others, the programme was attended by Electoral Registration Officer Radhe Tatung, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer Mide Bage, HoDs, election officials, and newly registered voters.

In Tawang district, the voter’s pledge was administered by DC-cum-DEO Namgyal Angmo, who emphasised the pivotal role played by the ECI in strengthening democracy in the country.

She lauded the dedicated efforts of the BLOs in ensuring maximum enrolment and maintaining a clean, error-free electoral roll. The DC also encouraged young voters to become informed and responsible citizens, and cautioned them against misinformation.

As part of the celebration, three best BLOs – one each from three constituencies of the district – were felicitated in recognition of their dedicated service.

Tsetim Yangchin was specially felicitated for her outstanding contribution in spreading awareness about the delisting of inactive registered unrecognised political parties, which is one of the 28 initiatives of the ECI.

Tawang SP Dr DW Thongon urged the citizens to participate in the electoral process without fear, describing voting as a fundamental duty towards strengthening the nation.

In Upper Subansiri district, the NVD was celebrated at the district election office in Daporijo.

Among others, ZPC Jyoti Sikom, DEO Tasso Gambo, Nilling ZPM Sumila Ekka, and CO Ama Nungnu Maraattended the event, during which awards were presented to the best BLOs.

SVEEP nodal officer Tuter Rupuk was awarded a certificate of appreciation for his contribution. Newly enrolled electors were presented with their EPIC cards.

Gambo emphasised the crucial role of BLOs in “maintaining the cleanliness of the electoral roll,” and their contribution to the overall electoral process.

The ZPC in her address highlighted the importance of public participation in the voter registration and electoral process to ensure free, fair, and democratic elections.

Earlier, Tuter Rupuk spoke on the significance and importance of the National Voters’ Day, stressing the need to encourage informed and ethical participation of citizens in the democratic process.

In Dibang Valley district, the NVD was celebrated at the SJVN campus in Etalin on Sunday with emphasis on encouraging democratic participation, particularly among young and first-time voters.

As part of the observance, EPIC cards were distributed to newly enrolled voters, symbolising their formal entry into the electoral system.

Addressing the gathering, ZPC Sadhu Mihu highlighted the significance of adult franchise and urged students and young voters to recognise the value of their vote and exercise their democratic rights responsibly.

ADC Jally Umpo spoke on the importance of National Voters’ Day, stating that the occasion serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility of citizens in strengthening democracy through informed and active participation.

The programme concluded with the administration of the voter’s pledge by the ZPC.

The event witnessed the presence of Etalin CO Pemiya Mikrow, officials of the SJVN, officials of the Government Secondary School Etalin, and students.(With inputs from DIPROs)