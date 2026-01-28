RONO HILLS, 27 Jan: Thirteen MA second-semester students of tribal studies from the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS) at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) have embarked on an intensive fieldwork and community engagement programme for two weeks, starting from 20 January.

The initiative, led by AITS Assistant Professor Dr Amit Kumar, aims to carry out ethnographic research and document the rich cultural heritage, sustainable livelihood practices, environmental and social health status, healing practices, etc, of the Meyor tribe of five villages – Walong, Tinai, Sapkung, Dong and Mushai – in Anjaw district.

The fieldwork includes ethnographic surveys, and participatory and interactive sessions with Meyor elders and youths.

“Our goal is to bridge classroom theory with lived realities. By engaging directly with the Meyor people, these students are not just researchers but active future contributors to cultural documentation and sustainable development,” Dr Kumar said.

Beyond academic learning and research methodology, the fieldwork aims to foster unity among students and provide them with firsthand experience of village life. It is designed to enhance communication skills, teamwork, adaptability, and other essential life skills through close community interaction and shared living experiences.

Over the past week, the team conducted village resource mappings, household surveys and interviews.