[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 1 Feb: Reh, the major festival of the Idu Mishmi community of Arunachal Pradesh, was celebrated on Sunday with much romp and traditional gaiety all over the twin Dibang Valley districts.

Community members of all ages, clad in beautiful Idu Mishmi traditional attires, adorned the festival sites.

Reh is centrally celebrated at the Central Rehko in Cheta, while every village celebrates it at their respective Rehkos too.

During the celebration, songs on ‘Reh, birthday, marriage and women empowerment’ were released. The songs were sponsored by the Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society (IMCLS), led by IMCLS cultural secretary Seema Mena.

Various groups presented cultural performances, including a one act play on child labour by the children of Nani Maria School.

Idu Mishmi youths striving in various fields like beauty pageants, sports, education and professions, were also felicitated during the festival.

On the occasion, former Lower Dibang Valley SP Sanjay Kumar Sain, presently Deputy Inspector General of Police posted in New Delhi, continued his annual initiative of gifting tablet devices to Class 10 and Class 12 toppers of the Idu community. For the past five years, the support has continued uninterrupted, helping meritorious students pursue their studies through digital learning.

The gesture has been widely appreciated as a testament to Sain’s enduring connection with the district and commitment to empowering its youths.

In Anini in Dibang Valley district, singers Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan were invited to celebrate the festival with the locals.