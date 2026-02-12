NEW DELHI, 11 Feb: A joint forum of central trade unions has given a nationwide strike call on Thursday to protest against the ‘anti-worker’ policies of the government, which may partially affect services like banking, insurance and transport.

According to trade unions, 30 crore workers from various sectors are likely to participate in the agitation.

A group of trade unions, on 9 January, announced the nationwide strike to show their “resistance to anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the central government.”

“Services in electricity, banking, insurance, transport, health, education, gas and water supply will be affected due to the nationwide strike call on 12 February,” All India Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told PTI.

She informed that all bank unions will not participate in the strike as their united front has already observed a strike on 27 January. However, bank workers’ unions such as AIBEA, AIBOA and BEFI will participate in the protest.

Besides, Kaur said, the mining and gas pipeline sectors are also expected to see the impact of the agitation.

Insurance sector workers will protest against the government’s decision to allow up to 100 per cent FDI (foreign direct investment) in the sector and the implementation of new labour codes.

Besides, a large number of workers of private and state transport utilities will participate in the protest, she said.

She exuded confidence that this time, “not less than 30 crore workers” will participate in the strike, and around 600 districts are expected to face the impact. (PTI)