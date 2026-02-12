[Karyir Riba]

ROING, 11 Feb: Suraj Thammi from Sikkim won the first edition of the Run Roing Run (RRR) Marathon 2026 by finishing the 42 km race in 2 hours and 25 minutes. Coming close at 2 hours and 31 minutes, Bijay Deka from Naharlagun secured second place, while Tikeshwar Kurmi from Assam came third with a time of 2 hours and 33 minutes.

The marathon was flagged off by local MLA Mutchu Mithi.

A total of 151 runners from various parts of the country participated in the marathon, which was organised by the Lower Dibang Valley Olympic Association (LDVOA). A brainchild of deputy commissioner of Lower Dibang Valley, Fwerrman Brahma, the event was supported by the district administration through sponsorship.

The first prize was Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 70,000 for the second-place winner, and Rs. 50,000 for the third.

In the local category, Lenjing Perme from Anpum won in the male category, while Anam Perme from Anpum won in the female category. They received prize money of Rs 10,000 each.

Apart from these prizes, there were ten consolation prizes of Rs. 2,500 each.

“This first edition of RRR was planned and executed in hardly a month by the LDVOA and the district administration. The next editions will definitely have more categories on the basis of age and gender, and we are hopeful of seeing greater participation,” said DC Brahma, while announcing that RRR will be a calendar event.

LDVOA president Hapi Mene said, “It is a pleasure for us to have a deputy commissioner who is so supportive and encourages games and sports. RRR is also an initiative of the DC, and full support was provided to the LDVOA for conducting the event successfully. Such support and cooperation will only mean a collective effort towards a bright future for sports in the district. The next editions of RRR will definitely be more exciting and bigger than this one.”

ZPC Kabang Gamno, ADC Lui Siba, DSO Roy Mihu, EAC Pime Keche, CO Sylvia Koyu, CO Woipeng Manpoong, BJP district president Monti Linggi, GPC Mayu II Kohima Meme, GPC Simari Tao Menjo, and GPC Chidu Priya Keche, among others, were present.