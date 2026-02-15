[Mingkeng Osik]

PASIGHAT, 14 Feb: Promotion, preservation, and future development of the Adi language were the key focus of the 13th Adi Agom Kebang (AAK) conference held here in East Siang district on 14 February.

Speakers emphasised that protecting the Adi language is not only about communication but also about protecting identity, traditions, and ancestral knowledge. They urged the community, especially the youths, to actively use, learn, and promote the language, so that it continues to live for generations to come.

Former AAK chief editor Obak Boko highlighted the importance of language preservation, stating, “When a language dies, the living dies with it too.” His statement reflected the deep connection between language, identity, and culture.

The conference also stressed that protecting the Adi language is essential for safeguarding the history, traditions, and knowledge of the Adi community for future generations.

Former AAK general secretary Tayom Dai stressed the need for the AAK to collaborate with other unions to spread awareness. He advised that the AAK avoid frequent changes in textbooks, “as it can negatively affect students’ learning.” He emphasised that students must be the primary focus, as language survival depends on the younger generation. He also mentioned that in Arunachal Pradesh, the Adi language was first introduced as a third language in schools in 2001, and urged members to convert words into action.

Former AAK president Tayek Talom spoke about the struggles faced during the publishing of Adi language books, mainly due to financial constraints. He appealed to the Adi Bane Kebang to support implementation of Adi language books at various levels. He explained that, after the central government’s order to introduce Adi as a third language, efforts have been made continuously to build a strong foundation for children. He also highlighted that Adi uses modified Roman script, which makes it easy to read, even for non-Adi speakers.

Currently, textbooks are available for Classes 6, 7, and 8.

He added that “the groundwork has been completed and now people must continue carrying forward the legacy of their ancestors.”

AAK’s first assistant general secretary Arak Megu advised current AAK members to coordinate with the DDSE to provide proper training for third language teachers at the headquarters level. He encouraged the younger generation to maintain proper records of AAK events. He further shared traditional stories about Unying Aran and its origin, highlighting the importance of cultural storytelling in language preservation.

The AAK also felicitated 23 individuals for their contributions to the organisation and honoured Government Secondary School Balek for teaching Adi Agom to Classes 6 to 8 since 2001.

During the conference, a new committee of the AAK was also constituted, with Bodong Yirang as president and Tajing Taki as general secretary.