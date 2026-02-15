PASIGHAT, 14 Feb: A two-day cooperative conclave concluded with focus on strengthening cooperative institutions and promoting sustainable business practices here in East Siang district on Saturday.

Attending the valedictory function, Cooperation Minister Ojing Tasing and Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang reiterated the state government’s commitment to empowering cooperatives and enhancing grassroots economic development.

Darang urged cooperative members to work collectively and strengthen institutional frameworks for long-term sustainability, encouraging societies to effectively utilise government schemes.

A technical session on fisheries cooperatives was conducted by Sadiqur Laskar from Guwahati-based NFDB regional office. Laskar highlighted scientific approaches and opportunities in the fisheries sector. This was followed by an interactive session with fisheries farmers.

A workshop on business planning for cooperative societies by NCDC provided practical guidance on financial management and strategic growth.

SHG-turned-Bosi Didum Cooperative shared its success journey. Its general manager Ooty Tayeng delivered a presentation, highlighting its transformation from SHG to cooperative, besides its operational strategies, achievements, and future plans. (DIPRO)