Chief Minister Pema Khandu has invited citizens to help shape the state budget for 2026-27. The last date for submission of suggestions is February 20, with the top five suggestions set to be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 each. The effort aims to make the planning process more inclusive, as public participation can broaden perspectives and ensure that it remains open to all sections of society.

While education, health, infrastructure, and hydropower projects remain the core areas of the government’s attention, much more needs to be considered-particularly in the field of education, which seems to be missing the direction it should have, especially due to shortages in human resources. Even if policies are ambitious, without adequate personnel to implement them on the ground, they will remain lofty ideals. The same holds true for the health department, as hospitals remain concentrated in urban areas.

These sectors require continued attention from the government. Practical solutions must be identified, as health and education are fundamental needs of the people of the state, along with livelihood opportunities.