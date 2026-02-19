PASIGHAT, 18 Feb: Over 500 beneficiaries from Namsing, Mer, Gadum, Borguli and other adjoining villages availed services provided by various government departments during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp at Namsing village in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Twenty-seven government departments participated in the camp and provided services ranging from administrative documents, welfare schemes and healthcare etc.

A financial literacy camp was also conducted by the State Bank of India, Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank, and AP State Cooperative Bank to educate villagers on banking services and various social security schemes.

Legal awareness workshop for the rural populace was also organized by the District Legal Services Authority, East Siang, on various legal assistance and support provided by DLSA.

The camp, organized by East Siang district administration, was inaugurated by, ZPM Neena Megu in the presence of Mebo Nancy Yirang ADC and CO Toimi Tagi. (DIPRO)