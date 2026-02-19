ITANAGAR, 18 Feb: The under-construction 2,880-mw Dibang hydel project achieved a significant milestone with the successful daylighting of a diversion tunnel, officials said on Wednesday.

The final blast marking the breakthrough of diversion tunnel-3 was initiated by NHPC project director Sanjay Kumar Singh on Tuesday, they said.

The achievement is seen as a key step in advancing construction activities and ensuring smooth river diversion works for the project, they added.

The daylighting of DT-3 is considered an important phase in the overall execution plan of the project, officials said.

The project, being developed by NHPC on the Dibang river in the Lower Dibang Valley district, will have an installed capacity of 2,880 mw, through 12 units of 240 MW each.

Once completed, it is expected to generate over 11,000 million units of electricity annually, while serving as a major flood moderation and water storage initiative in the region. The project will help in regulating floods in the Brahmaputra basin, officials said. (PTI)