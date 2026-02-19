[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 18 Feb: Marking the beginning of the Fire Horse Year 2153, as per the lunar calendar, people from all walks of life thronged the Thubchog Gatsel Monastery in Bomdila, West Kameng district, to seek the blessings of His Eminence, the 12th Guru Tulku Rinpoche, on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the Rinpoche offered prayers for the well-being of all sentient beings. He wished for peace, prosperity, and longevity for everyone.

“On this day, we pray for a prosperous life, the averting of suffering, and a good harvest,” he said.

West Kameng deputy commissioner Dr. Dilip Kumar also visited the monastery and greeted the people on the occasion

Losar, celebrated over 15 days, is marked by visits to relatives and friends. Generally, people avoid visiting other houses on the first day, symbolising self-contentment and self-sufficiency rather than dependence on others.

Since dawn, the monastery has been illuminated with the chanting of prayers, followed by ceremonies and rituals.

In addition to offerings of fruits, sweets, and cookies placed on a special altar, artistically crafted butter sculptures were on display. These finely decorated sculptures, with intricate details and expressive features, will remain for the entire year and will be replaced the following year.