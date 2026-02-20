ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: A major interstate child trafficking racket operating between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam has been busted by the Itanagar police, leading to the rescue of three minor girls and the arrest of six accused persons.

The investigation began in the early hours of 7 February, 2026, when a seven-year-old girl was found wandering alone in a critically injured condition at F Sector, Itanagar. A local resident alerted authorities, and the child was immediately taken to the women police station (WPS), Itanagar, before being rushed to RK Mission Hospital for medical examination.

During counselling at ‘Ane’s Home’ – the one-stop support centre set up within the WPS premises for women and child victims – the child disclosed repeated physical assault and abuse, triggering a wider investigation.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of the capital region was informed and the chairperson and a counsellor reached the police station, and the child was provided psychological support and care.

Police said the girl had been brought from Assam and forced to work as a domestic help in Itanagar, where she was allegedly subjected to sustained cruelty. Unable to endure the abuse, she escaped during the night of 6 February.

Following a written complaint from the CWC chairperson, Itanagar WPS Case No 09/2026 was registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with relevant sections of the Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act, 1986, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Subsequent raids and coordinated operations led to the rescue of three minor girls from different locations and the arrest of six individuals accused of trafficking, purchasing and exploiting children.

Notices under Section 35(3) BNSS were served to three additional persons connected to the case. The rescued children were produced before the CWC and placed in recognised shelter homes for safe custody and rehabilitation.

Investigators have uncovered what they describe as an organised and systematic pattern of interstate trafficking. According to police findings, minor children were allegedly sold through informal cash transactions without any legal adoption procedures. Many were deprived of education, identity documents and basic rights, and were made to work as domestic help under exploitative conditions.

The probe has also revealed that multiple children from the same family were trafficked into different households over time. In one instance, a five-year-old child was reportedly sold for Rs 12,000. Shockingly, some biological parents are among those arrested for allegedly selling their own children.

Equally alarming is the fact that two minor children linked to the trafficking chain remain missing. A 14-year-old boy reportedly went missing in 2021 and is still untraceable. Police teams are continuing efforts to locate the missing children and determine the full extent of the network.

Officials described the case as a grave violation of child rights and warned that domestic child labour and informal ‘adoption’ arrangements often conceal trafficking and abuse. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities working to identify additional victims, track financial transactions and initiate further legal action.

According to police sources, ABC, aged 37 years, was arrested on 11/02/2026 and is currently under judicial custody. She is accused of selling her 7-year-old daughter, identified as Miss A, to another accused in May 2025.

Chide Doke, aged 29 years, daughter of Gechi Doke and a resident of F Sector, Itanagar, Papum Pare district, with permanent address at village Namey, PO/PS Nari Koyu, Lower Siang district, was arrested on 07/02/2026. She is presently under judicial custody. Police allege that she purchased the minor girl from Mrs ABC and subjected her to inhuman physical torture and forced child labour.

XYZ, aged 39 years, was arrested on 11/02/2026 and remains in judicial custody. During investigation, she allegedly admitted to having sold four minor children born from her previous (deceased) husband to different individuals. She also reportedly assisted Mrs ABC in selling Miss A to Mrs Chide Doke.

Yanga Gongo Nalo, aged 45 years, wife of Marba Nalo and a resident of Nalo Naam near the Itanagar gonpa, Papum Pare district, with permanent address at Tapi village, Upper Subansiri district, was arrested on 11/02/2026. She was later released on bail by the court of the JMFC Yupia. She is accused of purchasing two minors, Miss B (11 years) and MasterD (14 years), from Mrs XYZ. She reportedly stated that Master D went missing in 2021.

Marba Nalo, aged 54 years, son of Momar Nalo and a resident of Nalo Naam near the Itanagar gonpa, Papum Pare district, with permanent address at Tapi village, Upper Subansiri district, was arrested on 17/02/2026. He was released on bail on the strength of anticipatory bail granted by the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, vide order dated 13/02/2026.

Jumpi Boje Tsering, aged 40 years, wife of Sange Tsering Sherpa and a resident of Forest Colony, Aalo, West Siang district, with permanent address at Boje Lite village, Darak circle, PO/PS Aalo, West Siang district, was arrested on 13/02/2026 and is currently under judicial custody. She is accused of purchasing a 5-year-old minor girl, identified as Miss C, from Mrs XYZ for Rs 12,000.

In addition to the arrests, notices have been served to three individuals for their alleged involvement or knowledge related to trafficking and missing children.

Taba Titu Nabam, aged 42 years, a resident of CSector, near Ashoka Hotel, Itanagar, Papum Pare district, has been served notice. It is alleged that Mrs XYZ sold her daughter, Miss E (approximately 10 years old) to her in February 2017. She reportedly claimed that the child went missing after a few months.

Nabam Kokum Hina, aged 42 years, a resident of C Sector, near Ashoka Hotel, Itanagar, Papum Pare district, has also been served notice in connection with the case.

Pinto Nalo, son of Marpen Nalo and a constable (APP) from village Tapi, PO/PS Dumporijo, Upper Subansiri district, has likewise been served notice. He had submitted a missing report of Master D, aged 14 years, at the Daporijo police station vide GDE No 07 dated 15/12/2021. The boy remains untraceable to date.