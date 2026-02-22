Staff Reporter

NEW DELHI, 21 Feb: In what appeared to be a racial incident, three young women from the Northeast were reportedly harassed by residents in Malviya Nagar in Delhi. It is claimed that they were subjected to racial abuse and harassment over a minor incident.

The incident reportedly occurred on 19 February, at around 4 pm, when drilling work was being carried out in the victims’ fourth-floor flat during an air-conditioner repair.

According to the girls, dust and small particles from the drilling fell to the lower floor, prompting objections from the residents living on the first floor, who complained about the disturbance.

What began as a complaint over construction noise soon escalated into a heated confrontation. The victims alleged that, instead of resolving the issue amicably, the neighbour initially mocked the worker carrying out the repair work, and later directed confrontational behaviour towards them.

The girls claimed that during the argument, several derogatory and racial remarks were made, targeting not only them but people from the northeastern region as a whole. They alleged that offensive stereotypes were used and abusive comments were made, questioning their character and profession.

According to the victims, the accused made defamatory insinuations, suggesting that northeastern women work at spa salons, and passed inappropriate remarks about their personal lives. The girls described the comments as deeply insulting, discriminatory and damaging to their dignity.

The dispute intensified, leading to police intervention. Necessary documentation and formal procedures were reportedly carried out at the scene.

Later, the building’s broker arrived and informed the girls that they would need to vacate the flat within two months, citing proposed repair and construction work. However, the victims stated that, upon speaking with other residents in the neighbourhood, they were told that no information about construction activity was known to them, raising further concerns.

The girls demanded a formal apology from the man residing on the lower floor. They emphasised that the apology should extend not only to them but to the entire northeastern community, as the remarks allegedly targeted people from the region as a whole.

The incident has once again raised concerns over racial discrimination faced by individuals from the Northeast in metropolitan cities. The victims maintained that the matter could have been resolved through simple communication and mutual understanding, without it escalating into racial harassment.

It is learnt that an FIR has been lodged against the accused at the Malviya Nagar police station.

Updating about the case, Special Commissioner of Police Robin Hibu informed that he is closely monitoring the case.