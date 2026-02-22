[ Pisi Zauing ]

BORDUMSA, 21 Feb: Fear has gripped Wakhetna and adjoining villages in Bordumsa circle of Changlang district, following reports of a tigress and a leopard, with two cubs each, moving openly in agricultural fields, tea gardens and human settlement areas.

The presence of these apex predators has paralysed normal life in the area for the past few months.

Several calves, goats, pigs and cows have so far been killed, while many domestic animals have disappeared, villagers say.

“I have lost eight calves,” village elder Siong Gumjanong Maio told this reporter.

The villagers say they are scared to step out after dusk and parents are hesitant to send their children to schools as the predators continue to move in human settlement areas. The prevailing situation has also affected paddy cultivation.

The villagers say that forest officials and police had earlier visited the area and also installed camera traps, but no concrete follow-up action has been taken yet.

Many believe the animals may have moved from the nearby Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve, possibly due to habitat disturbance and prey scarcity.

The affected villagers are demanding immediate deployment of trained wildlife rescue teams to capture and relocate the tigress and leopard families, followed by continuous patrolling and surveillance. Additionally, the villagers demanded prompt and fair compensation for villagers who have suffered heavy livestock losses.

The Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung has urged the district administration and the state government to direct the departments concerned to relocate the predators without further delay, and compensate the affected families.