[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 3 Apr: The district administrations of Tawang and West Kameng are conducting regular inspections and monitoring LPG and fuel depots to ensure strict prevention of hoarding and black marketing.

In Bhalukpong in West Kameng district, Pawan Kumar, the gas agency manager, informed that stock is now available. It was when panic-stricken people thronged the agency a few weeks ago that it created panic among the public. This daily also received similar reports from the public.

In Tawang and Jang, people said that stock is now available. Earlier, people were driven by rumours, which caused them trouble as they stood in long queues.

Tsering Tashi, a gas agency manager, said that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders; rather, two more lots are on the way. “People need not worry unnecessarily. They should book online every 25 days after delivery,” he said.