ITANAGAR, 3 Apr: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday said that the state is witnessing strong economic momentum with its GSDP projected to rise from Rs 41,314 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal to Rs 50,651 crore in the financial year 2026-27, reflecting robust fiscal management and sustained development across key sectors.

Mein, who also holds the finance, planning and investment portfolios, said the steady rise in gross state domestic product (GSDP) highlights the state’s improving economic fundamentals and the effectiveness of its development policies.

“The state’s GSDP continues to reflect a strong and steady growth trajectory. For the financial year 2025-26, it stood at Rs 41,314 crore. As per the latest communication received from the union ministry of finance, the GSDP for the current financial year is projected to rise to Rs 50,651 crore,” he said in a statement.

The deputy chief minister added that the significant increase demonstrates the impact of prudent fiscal management and the momentum generated through investments in infrastructure and sectoral development.

“This significant increase underscores the effectiveness of our development policies, improved fiscal management, and the sustained momentum across key sectors of the economy,” Mein said.

The deputy chief minister further observed that the state government remains committed to accelerating inclusive growth while strengthening economic resilience.

“It reaffirms our commitment to accelerating inclusive growth, strengthening infrastructure, and enhancing livelihood opportunities for our people,” he added.

Highlighting the broader vision of the government, Mein said the focus remains on building a resilient and self-reliant economy while ensuring equitable benefits of development.

According to him, the growth momentum has been supported by improved fiscal management, higher capital expenditure, enhanced resource mobilisation, and stronger tax administration, alongside continued focus on fiscal prudence and inclusive development.(PTI)