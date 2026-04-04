ITANAGAR, 3 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh wrapped up its inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games campaign on a satisfactory note, finishing in the top five among the 25 states and union territories, with six gold, one silver and four bronze medals.

The most heartening news for the state was the winning of a gold medal by Nedi Ngi in the women’s 5,000 race. Athletics is an area where the state rarely wins medals.

Ngi took the gold medal with a time of 18:24.66s, while Aarti Dhar of Madhya Pradesh (18:29:28) and Tsuchoi T from Nagaland (18:35:60) secured the second and the third position, respectively.

Of the six gold medals won by Arunachal, weightlifters contributed five.

Karnataka emerged the overall champions with 23 gold medals, while Odisha (G – 21, Sil – 15, Br – 21) and Jharkhand (G – 16, Sil – 8, Br – 11) finished second and third, respectively.

Maharashtra finished fourth with six gold, 10 silver and four bronze medals.

The inaugural edition of the Games featured around 3,800 participants in nine disciplines.

Arunachal had fielded 77 athletes and competed in football (men & women), weightlifting, wrestling, archery, and athletics.