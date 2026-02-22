ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: The union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF&CC) will organise the Him-CONNECT exhibition under the National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS), alongside the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS)-2026, from 25-27 February in New Delhi.

The event will feature 24 innovators from premier institutions like IITs, CSIR, NITs & Himalayan universities/institutions, with representation from Arunachal Pradesh, as well.

Him-CONNECT is envisioned as a landmark initiative to bridge the critical gap between scientific research and market-ready solutions in the Indian Himalayan region by connecting innovators with startups, incubators, investors, and policy stakeholders.

Waste-to-wealth value chain creation through waste pruned tea residues, developed by NIT Arunachal,will be among the key innovations featured at Him-CONNECT. The initiative demonstrates the production of biomass pellet-based fuel and herbal by-products from residues of pruned tea plants, addressing both waste management and rural energy needs.

Officials said the innovation has strong potential for replication across tea-producing belts of the Himalayas, supporting livelihood enhancement in remote regions.

Besides the above, the exhibition will display innovations in region-specific technologies across diverse sectors such as waste upcycling, climate-resilient vernacular housing, landslide prediction, clean water solutions, solar heating, traditional foods, and green infrastructure.

According to the NMHS nodal officer MS Lodhi, “Him-CONNECT aims to link NMHS-supported research outputs with entrepreneurs and investors, facilitating technology transfer, green entrepreneurship, and sustainable development pathways across the Himalayan region. Him-CONNECT also reflects India’s commitment to solution-oriented climate leadership and South-South cooperation, offering pathways for partnership, co-financing, and replication across other mountain and fragile regions globally. By aligning science with finance and policy, Him-CONNECT seeks to accelerate climate resilience, green growth, and sustainable development, from the Himalayas to the world.” (DIPR)