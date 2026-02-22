ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) Chairperson Bamang Tago met his Tripura counterpart Justice Arindam Lodh at the latter’s office in Agartala on Saturday to strengthen institutional cooperation, share best practices, and enhance coordination among state human rights commissions for effective protection and promotion of human rights.

During the meeting, both chairpersons emphasised the need for regular interstate consultations to address common human rights challenges and to ensure timely redressal of complaints. They also discussed the importance of leveraging technology for faster case disposal and improved transparency.

Both commissions agreed to work together for the protection of human rights and dignity.