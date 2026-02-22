[ Sunil Kumar Chakma ]

The region earlier known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) was renamed Arunachal Pradesh in 1972 and became a union territory. Later, on 20 February, 1987, Arunachal Pradesh was recognised as a full-fledged state through the Constitution (55th Amendment) Act, 1986.

Over the years, the state has shown potential in many sectors and has been progressing steadily. The indigenous tribes of Arunachal are advancing in education, tourism, entrepreneurship, and governance. They are known for their hospitality, politeness, simplicity, and kindness.

However, the story of the Chakma and Hajong communities in Arunachal remains one of prolonged struggle. These communities were rehabilitated by the Government of India following religious persecution and displacement caused by the construction of the Kaptai dam in the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). Their rehabilitation in the areas now known as Changlang, Papum Pare, and Namsai districts was undertaken in consultation with local tribal elders, and they were granted facilities equivalent to Indian citizens. Importantly, they were settled long before Arunachal attained statehood and maximum of them are ipso facto citizens of India under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

When Arunachal became a state, the Chakma and Hajong communities also celebrated with hope and optimism. They believed they were integral stakeholders in the state’s progress. However, after statehood, various restrictions were allegedly imposed: ration cards were withdrawn, trade licences were denied, employment opportunities were restricted, and admissions in educational institutions were reportedly banned. The issuance of birth certificates was also curtailed. These measures severely affected the socioeconomic and educational progress of the communities, pushing generations into uncertainty and marginalisation.

Over the years, the Chakma and Hajong communities have approached various constitutional forums, including high courts and the Supreme Court, seeking protection of their rights. Some limited reliefs have been granted thereafter but systematic deprivation continues in many ways. Many members of the communities now exercise their adult franchise and pursue higher education. Nevertheless, they continue to face challenges, including the non-issuance of domicile or permanent resident certificates/residential proof certificate (PRC/RPC), and exclusion from certain welfare schemes, including healthcare benefits.

A state cannot achieve holistic progress if any section of its population remains deprived – especially in a sensitive border state like Arunachal. It is ironic that communities settled permanently prior to statehood still face identity-related challenges. Allegedly, some non-state actors continue to exploit these issues for political or personal motives, affecting the economic and social wellbeing of the Chakma and Hajong communities.

We live in an era of technological advancement and global competitiveness. Instead of focusing on exclusion, collective efforts must be directed toward inclusive growth.

Hope for justice, harmony, and inclusive growth remains alive. (The contributor is an advocate based in Guwahati, Assam)