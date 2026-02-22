ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: The 2nd edition of Purple Fest Arunachal-2026, scheduled to be held from 24-25 February, has been postponed due to unavoidable technical and administrative reasons, the organisers informed in a release.

“The revised dates, along with the updated programme schedule and the last date for submission of nominations will be notified in the month of March,” the release said, and urged all applicants, stakeholders, district associations, and collaborating partners to await further official communication.