BOMDILA, 22 Feb: West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Kumar visited border villages Kameng Bari and Doimara on Sunday to assess the status of essential services and basic amenities being made available to the villagers.

Accompanied by the Singchung ADC, the Bhalukpong ASP, HoDs, and the BSNL SDO, the DC inspected the police station in Kameng Bari, and proposed establishing a circle office in Doimara, emphasising the need to strengthen administrative presence and public service delivery in the border region.

Kumar also interacted with GB, GPMs, and local residents to take stock of key issues, including electricity, drinking water supply, telecommunication, road connectivity, public safety, and human-animal conflict.

He assured the villagers that the district administration would take up all genuine concerns with the appropriate authorities for early resolution, reaffirming its commitment to improving governance and quality of life in the remote areas of West Kameng district. (DIPRO)