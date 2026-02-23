ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will organise the national roundtable conference of the ECI and state election commissioners (SECs) on 24 February at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The conference will be chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in the presence of Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi.

State election commissioners of all states and union territories will participate in it, along with their legal and technical experts. Chief electoral officers (CEOs) of all 36 states and union territories will also attend the conference.

The primary objective of the conference is to foster synergies in the functioning of the ECI and the SECs with respect to electoral processes and logistics within their respective legal frameworks. The deliberations are expected to provide a platform for constructive exchange of ideas and reinforce the spirit of cooperative federalism in electoral management.