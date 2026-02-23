SEPPA/BANA, 22 Feb: Indigenous Affairs Minister Mama Natung inaugurated a nyeing namlo (VIP gallery) at the Nyokum Lapang in Seppa, and a Nyokum rostrum and a nyubu namlo (priest house) at the Nyokum Lapang in Bana in East Kameng districton Sunday.

The infrastructure, executed by the RWD, has been developed to strengthen the celebration of Nyokum Yullo. These facilities will greatly ease the logistical and financial burden on the community by providing dedicated spaces for ceremonial proceedings, public gatherings, and traditional rituals.

Local MLA Ealing Tallang, organising committee chairmen and secretaries, heads of the executing agency, public leaders, and members of the Nyokum Yullo Celebration Committees were present during the inauguration programme.