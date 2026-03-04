By taking a series of important decisions in its Cabinet meeting on 2 March, the Arunachal Pradesh government has shown determination to provide good governance and enhance human resource development. By approving new bills and recruitment rules, the government has signaled that it is serious about reform.

The Cabinet’s nod to five major agendas in the education sector is both timely and transformative. The proposed Arunachal Pradesh Transfer and Posting of Employees of Education Department (Regulation & Management) Bill, 2026 promises a statutory framework to regulate transfers and postings of teaching and non-teaching staff. This is expected to bring transparency, stability, and fairness to the system.

Equally significant is the decision to frame recruitment rules for physical education teachers, ensuring that qualified professionals are systematically recruited and deployed across government schools.

The Cabinet’s approval to grant professorships to government college teachers under the UGC’s career advancement scheme will encourage quality research alongside classroom teaching. Updating recruitment rules for college principals to incorporate the UGC’s 2018 criteria would further strengthen academic leadership.

Perhaps the most impactful decision is the amendment of the reservation policy for allotment of diploma, PCM, PCB and allied seats in the state. By de-reserving 20% seats earlier earmarked for non-APST candidates and opening them to merit-based competition, the government has struck a balance between inclusivity and meritocracy, while safeguarding 80% of seats for APST candidates.

The approval of the draft Arunachal Pradesh Press Accreditation Rules, 2025 is equally noteworthy. By streamlining accreditation for journalists, the government has emphasised transparency and ethical practices in the media profession.

The government has charted a reformist path; now it must walk it with discipline, sincerity, and accountability. The proposed reformative decisions, if implemented with rigour and sincerity, can reshape Arunachal’s developmental trajectory.